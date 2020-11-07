MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kamala Harris is making history in her own right this evening, as the first woman elected to the vice presidency.
This win is significant for many reasons — but for women everywhere, especially women of color, this win is historic.
Harris will also be the first Black woman and first Indian-American woman to be vice president of the United States.
Political parties aside, there are women who are celebrating the fact that this gender barrier has been broken in some of our nation’s highest offices.
WCCO spoke with some local female leaders who tell us Harris’ win gives them hope.
“Our vice president will be a role model for young girls of every racial and ethnic background, but she certainly will be a role model for young girls of color,” Buffy Smith, interim dean of Dougherty Family College, said.
You must log in to post a comment.