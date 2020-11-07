MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Joe Biden is the new president-elect, after CBS News projected his win in Pennsylvania.

Minnesota continued its streak of voting for the Democratic candidate in a presidential election and largely supported Biden in his path towards the White House.

Many leaders across Minnesota offered their congratulations to the president-elect and the vice president-elect Kamala Harris, who has made history as the first woman and the first woman of color to be appointed to the position.

“Congratulations President-Elect Joe Biden on a decisive, historic victory,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “It’s time to put politics aside and heal.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also offered her support. “We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen,” she said. Omar won re-election to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

“We can now say President-Elect Joe Biden and Vide President-Elect Kamala Harris!” tweeted Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “It’s time to unite this country and get to work!”

Sen. Tina Smith echoed many of the other sentiments from Minnesota leaders: “The real work starts now,” she said.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter offered his congratulations to Harris as well.

On the other hand, Jennifer Carnahan, the chair of the Minnesota GOP, said the calling of Pennsylvania was premature. “There are still hundreds of thousands of ballots to be counted in both states. The media is just so desperate for Biden to win that they are overlooked irregularities and transparency in our country,” she said.

Biden released a statement not long after the announcement, saying he was “honored and humbled” by the trust the American people have put in him and Harris. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”