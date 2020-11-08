MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, after two SUVs collided late Saturday night on Highway 55 in the north metro, with one of the vehicles rolling and the other crashing into a ramp and bursting into flames.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 55 in Golden Valley, near the Highway 100 intersection.
Investigators say a Chevy Equinox and a GMC Yukon were both traveling west on 55 when the Equinox either sideswiped or rear-ended the Yukon. The Equinox rolled, with a 23-year-old passenger being thrown from the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries, and emergency crews brought her to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment. She was not wearing a seat belt, investigators say.
The driver of the Equinox was also hospitalized, but the 23-year-old man is expected to survive. He was wearing a seat belt.
After the collision, the Yukon slammed into the northbound Highway 100 ramp, investigators say. The driver, a 44-year-old man, escaped from the vehicle unharmed before it burst into flames.
Troopers say that all of the people involved in the crash had been drinking. Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry.
