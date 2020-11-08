MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After several days of record-breaking high temperatures, the bottom is about to fall out.
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the Twin Cities will top out at a high of 65 degrees by Monday afternoon, before the mercury drops.
The workweek is also starting in a rather active fashion, with showers, and even some thunderstorms, possible Monday. Then the cold part of the weather system comes in, with rain transitioning to snow for Tuesday, with some accumulation possible.
The first half of the storm system will push into Minnesota Sunday evening, reaching the Twin Cities by the middle of Monday morning. There will be possible thunderstorms moving in by midday, before precipitation tapers off at night. A quarter inch to a half inch of rain is expected for much of the state.
The second half of the system may bring some snow, which will roll into southeastern Minnesota by about noon Tuesday, heading north along the state’s eastern edge. Two-or-more inches of snow is possible in the metro and much of eastern Minnesota.
Tuesday’s high temperature will only reach into the mid-30s — and don’t expect to break out of the 40s for the rest of the week.
You must log in to post a comment.