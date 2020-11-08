MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of students at the University of Minnesota are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to drop the charges against hundreds of protesters arrested on a Twin Cities interstate last week.
The students gathered Sunday outside of Coffman Memorial Union in Minneapolis in reaction to law enforcement citing more than 600 people last Wednesday night after they blocked Interstate 94 near Cedar Avenue.
The interstate was shut down for more than five hours after officers from several agencies surrounded protesters, and cited and released them one by one.
The group, which was led by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, told WCCO last Wednesday they were demanding a fair election, and were speaking out in support of social justice reforms.
Students were also asking for community control of campus police during Sunday’s rally.
