MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new exhibit featuring museum-quality reproductions of Michelangelo’s Vatican masterpieces opens this weekend at the Mall of America.
The internationally-acclaimed exhibition, titled “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel,” allows visitors to see 34 near life-size reproductions of the Italian Renaissance master’s works, organizers say. Pieces include reproductions of beloved paintings such as “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.”
The exhibit will open Friday at MOA’s north atrium. Tickets are on sale and cost $19 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military and students, and nothing for children 6 and under. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Bloomington mall or online here. The exhibition will run through Jan. 31.
As for COVID-19 precautions, organizers say they’ll follow protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health and the MOA.
