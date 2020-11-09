MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Monday’s cold November rain, here comes the snow.
WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Tuesday from noon until midnight.
The snow should start to fly and accumulate by late morning. This will be a narrow band of snow, with the western half of the state missing out.
Models are still all over the place, but Shaffer says 2 to 6 inches of snow is a safe set of uprights. There will be a few towns that could pick up more.
This will be a wet and heavy snow, so shovelers should pace themselves.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures forecasted for Wednesday should clear the roads quickly. High temps are unlikely to bust out of the 40s for the rest of the week, with lows below freezing.
Minnesota’s next shot at snow comes Tuesday, with a chance of scattered flurries.
