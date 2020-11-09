MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and colliding into a squad car Monday.
According to Minneapolis Director of Police Information John Elder, the incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. in the area of 22nd Street and Bloomington Avenue South. There, a squad working a robbery suppression detail learned a vehicle was stolen.
Before officers could stop the vehicle, however, the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, nearly striking an officer on foot. The suspect vehicle then hit an occupied squad car, police said. The officer inside the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Elder says the suspect vehicle attempted to enter the freeway but was unable to do so due to the crash. The two occupants inside fled on foot, but officers were able to apprehend them without incident or use of force.
According to police, the driver, a 17-year-old boy, has a felony warrant out for his arrest for escape from custody. The passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also has an escape from custody warrant but also has upwards of eight previous cases in the juvenile system for violent aggravated robberies.
Both suspects are now in custody and face pending charges of second-degree assault, fleeing police and aggravated robbery.
