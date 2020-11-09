Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota professor and infectious disease expert will be advising President-Elect Joe Biden as he prepares to take on COVID-19 while in the White House.
CBS News has learned that Dr. Michael Osterholm, an expert in tracking the worldwide spread of the virus, will be named Monday to Biden’s COVID-19 task force.
Other experts that’ll lead the task force have already been announced. They include former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.
More members of the president-elect’s COVID-19 task force are expected to be revealed Monday.
