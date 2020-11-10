MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized Monday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called around 9:40 p.m. to the apartment complex on the 600 block of 18th Avenue North, where black smoke could be seen rising from a fourth-floor unit.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames in the unit’s bedroom and discovered an injured person inside. While an ambulance was called to help the wounded individual, the fire spread to the apartment’s kitchen.
Firefighters battled the blaze in the kitchen and were able to help the wounded person out of the apartment. An ambulance brought the victim to a nearby hospital. It’s yet unknown what kind of injury the person suffered.
About an hour after arriving on the scene, crews got the fire under control and used fans to ventilate the smoke out of the building’s common areas.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
