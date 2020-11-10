MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old girl who was shot in the head in August is finally going home. Makayla Saulter was shot on Aug. 30 in Bloomington. Her neighbor faces criminal charges in the incident.
A GoFundMe page set up for the Saulter family issued an update Tuesday morning, saying that she finished inpatient rehab last week and is currently home with her family.
“Thank you all for the prayers and support, we are so grateful for every single one of you. Thank you,” Rev. Marcia Westbrook posted.
Jason Michael Mesich, 48, faces three 2nd-degree murder charges for the death of his wife, and for shooting Saulter and her 29-year-old sister, Canisha, who was shot several times in the legs and hip.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says officers were called to a home on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue Sunday at about 11 p.m. on several reports of gunshots being fired and possible victims. Officers went to the home’s detached garage and found the body of 47-year-old Angela Lynn Mesich. She had been shot several times in the neck and upper torso.
After a standoff, police entered the home and found Jason Mesich in the basement, where he continued firing a gun, screaming and throwing things. He eventually surrendered to officers. Mesich is estimated to have fired 40 rounds during his standoff with police.
Mesich told investigators that he doesn’t remember much about the shootings, but said it all started because he and his wife had an argument in the garage about the couple’s lack of sex. When asked about shooting the sisters next door, Mesich said they were not “good neighbors,” and that “he hated all children.”
Investigators later found several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo inside Mesich’s home.
