MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A casino in western Wisconsin is closing for at least a month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
St. Croix Casinos announced Monday that its Turtle Lake location had closed and would remain so for the next 30 days, adding that a re-opening date with be announced later. Turtle Lake is about 75 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
In a statement, the St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin said that they decided the closure was necessary for the safety of guests, workers and the Chippewa community.
RELATED: Wisconsin Health Officials Report More Than 11,000 New Cases Over The Weekend
The closure comes as coronavirus cases surge in Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Over the weekend, health officials in Wisconsin reported a daily record high for new infections as more than 7,000 were tallied on Saturday alone.
Currently, Wisconsin ranks fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks. Since the start of the outbreak, 2,329 people have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.