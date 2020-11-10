Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An election judge in Minnesota has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials in Cloquet say that the judge was working at Ward 1’s polling location on Election Day, which is at Journey Church.
“The City of Cloquet has contacted election workers who were at this polling site as well as the facility used for hosting the election,” officials report.
The election worker was wearing a mask and took all precautions, showing no signs of COVID-19 until days after the election.
However, officials say that anyone who voted at that site who is showing symptoms should get tested.
