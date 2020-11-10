MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says searchers have located the body of a hunter who went missing over the deer opener weekend.
Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, was last seen in the heavily-wooded Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in the county’s northeastern corner. Sandstrom failed to meet with his hunting party late Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing orange and black hunting clothing.
The sheriff’s office says Sandstrom was found deceased at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The case is still under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sandstrom’s family and friends. We would like to thank all those who assisted in the search,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was additionally assisted by CAM Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, US Customs Border Patrol, Bagley Fire Department, Clearbrook Fire Department, and White Earth Conservation.”
