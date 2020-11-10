Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after authorities say a man was shot in the head Monday night in Eagan.
The Eagan Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road, outside the Sonesta Suites hotel. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Not long after, police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. Officers took a man and a woman into custody.
Investigators have yet to determine what led up to the violence. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Eagan police at 651-675-5799.
