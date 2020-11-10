MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter is making a comeback Tuesday as heavy snow is expected to fall in the Twin Cities metro and three counties in southern Minnesota are bracing for an ice storm.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the winter storm system pushed into Minnesota early Tuesday morning, bringing a wintry mix and rain to the southeastern corner of the state. As the morning progresses, a band of snow will push north into the Twin Cities and beyond.
In the metro, which is under a winter storm warning, a wintry mix — snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain — is likely during the early afternoon and evening commute. Later in the evening, only snow is expected, with up to 5 inches of accumulation possible in some areas. Weather officials are urging drivers to travel with caution.
According to the National Weather Service, the heavy snow will fall along a thin band stretching from Mankato, through the metro and into western Wisconsin. Areas east and west of this band are under a winter storm watch with lesser snow totals expected.
Between the rain to the southeast and the snow in the Twin Cities, three counties in southern Minnesota are under an ice storm warning: Steele, Faribault and Freeborn. Weather officials say up to a quarter-inch of ice could glaze roads and surfaces before being topped by slushy snow. Travel in these counties is strongly discouraged.
Looking ahead, the next chance of snow may come Thursday evening. Temperatures through the week are expected to be cool but with highs above freezing.
