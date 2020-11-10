MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced additional funds for a grant on Tuesday to help install up to 22 charging stations for electric vehicles across the state.
The dual-port electric vehicle (EV) level 2 charging stations would go in public places and workplaces; locations where drivers park their car for at least 30 minutes. The $170,000 grant is part of MPCA’s goal to expand access to EV technology across the state, using funds from Minnesota’s share of the national Volkswagen settlement.
Electric vehicles are more climate conscious than traditional vehicles, especially when charged with renewable energy sources instead of fossil-fueled electricity. MPCA is encouraging grant applicants to add power from a new solar array to their project.
As of November, the MPCA has already used money from the settlement to install nearly 50 charging stations throughout the state, including 22 charging stations along highway corridors in Greater Minnesota and 25 stations in local communities. For example, in 2020, Coon Rapids installed two charging stations in the city; one in the city hall parking lot and another outside the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
Applications for grant funds are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, click here.
