MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis will take a step Tuesday toward whether or not they’ll hire outside officers to help combat violent crime.
Earlier this year, WCCO-TV reported that the department has lost a large number of officers in the wake of the unrest following the death of George Floyd. That led to some residents suing the city, claiming there are not enough officers to protect them as crime is on the rise.
There is currently a $500,000 proposal on the table to pay for supplemental patrols from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit through the end of the year.
If an oversight committee approves the proposal Tuesday, it could go before the entire city council for a vote Friday.
