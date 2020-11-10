Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The manager of a popular northeast Minneapolis barbeque spot is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery.
Employees at Market Bar-B-Que were closing up Monday night just after 11 p.m. when they say a man tried to rob them at gunpoint.
The manager, Brian, tried to fight him off and was shot twice in the leg. No one else was hurt, according to owner Anthony Polski.
“Having an employee like Brian is humbling. Couldn’t have more respect for him,” Polski said. “He went above and beyond, protected the lives of our other employees.”
Minneapolis police say the suspect ran off, but did leave evidence behind.
Brian’s fellow employees started a GoFundMe site to help cover his medical expenses.
