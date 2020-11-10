MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said this week he plans to announce new restrictions that target active spreaders of COVID-19 in an effort to bring the coronavirus under control.
Walz plans to unveil at least some of his restrictions at 2 p.m. Tuesday, hinting they would be more “surgically, much more aggressively” targeted than the 51-day stay-at-home order from the spring. Sources have told WCCO that restrictions will include closing bars and restaurants by 10 p.m., as well as restrictions on weddings and other group gatherings.
How To Watch Gov. Walz’s Announcement Today:
-
- What: Gov. Tim Walz announces dial-back measures impacting restaurants, bars and gatherings
- Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Minnesota
- Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
The governor made it clear Monday that strong restrictions will be aimed at places and events frequented by younger people — 18 to 35-year-olds — who he says are a major source of the spread.
“At this point in time, we’ve learned we can do retail, we can do education, some of it in person, if we’re able to test, contain and contact trace those folks to get [their infections] isolated,” he said.
Minnesota Department of Health data shows outbreaks in restaurants and bars are up dramatically in October and the first five days in November. Sixty-five outbreaks were traced to bars and restaurants, compared to 30 outbreaks in all of August and September.
Since June 10, when indoor dining resumed in Minnesota, MDH says there were 117 outbreaks at bars and restaurants, with at least 2,400 confirmed cases connected to those outbreaks. That’s just under 2% of all cases since then.
