MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota health officials will report a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19 when they release updated figures Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said.

Walz told Minnesota Public Radio the daily report will also show positivity rates above 20%, an important measure of how fast the disease is spreading. The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from just under 7% on Oct. 27 to nearly 13% on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The governor made the comments a day after warning Minnesotans that the state is approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions will get dramatically worse unless people start changing their behavior. He said it won’t be unusual for people to open their newspapers and see 50 to 60 new deaths.

“This is just inevitable if we do not change our behaviors and take some mitigation efforts, this will continue to spike.” Walz told MPR.

Minnesota’s previous record was 36 deaths, reported on Friday.

The governor on Tuesday announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m., but can still offer takeout and delivery, and attendance at weddings, funerals and social gatherings will be limited.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve asked Minnesotans to make unprecedented sacrifices for the greater good. And they’ve done it. Because when times are tough, Minnesotans pull together,” Walz said in an address to Minnesotans Tuesday. “Each step of the way, we’ve followed the best data available. These targeted, science-based actions will help get the spread of the virus under control so that we can care for those who fall ill, get our kids in the classroom, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”

Walz pointed out that over 70% of COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota from June to November have have been linked to weddings, private social gatherings, and late nights at bars and restaurants.

As for Thanksgiving, Walz said he traditionally has 24 members of his extended family, but this year it will only be he, his wife and his two children. While technically violating parts of the order would be a misdemeanor, Walz said that there aren’t going to be officers going door-to-door to check.

