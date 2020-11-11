Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash involving a semi early Wednesday morning in the northwest metro has completely closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94.
MnDOT cameras show a massive backup near Clearwater, about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the eastbound lanes of the freeway will be closed for an unknown amount of time. All traffic is being diverted into Clearwater until the lanes are reopened.
The crash happened following a snowstorm that dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow on central Minnesota. According to MnDOT, several roads in the area are completely covered in snow.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
