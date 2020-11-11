MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The accolades keep coming in for Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook.
On Wednesday, the team announced Cook has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 200+ yard, two touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions.
RELATED: ‘That Kind Of Energy Is Contagious’: Dalvin Cook Continues To Dominate Despite Vikings’ Early Struggles
“With the performance, Cook joined Adrian Peterson and Ring of Honor member Chuck Foreman as the only players in team history to rush for 200 or more yards in a game,” the Vikings said in a release.
He did it again!@dalvincook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/VWEswUSbgI
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2020
It’s the second straight week the four-year pro has received the honor, making him the first non-quarterback to be named in consecutive weeks since Todd Gurley in 2017. Cook also received the award for his performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
Cook has now received the honor four times over the course of his NFL career.
You must log in to post a comment.