MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State fire officials are investigating following an early Wednesday morning bar fire in central Minnesota.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. to CJ’s Bar and Grill in Palmdale, which is about 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Firefighters from several nearby departments responded to battle the flames, which took several hours to knock down. No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
