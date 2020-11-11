MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic Health System is reporting that 100% of its hospital beds are full in northwestern Wisconsin, with 50% of intensive care units being occupied by patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Hundreds of its staff members are also on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, as of Tuesday its health system in northwestern Wisconsin has 83 COVID-19 positive inpatients, which includes hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.

Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 testing operation is also resulting in more than 1,000 positive tests per week with a positivity rate exceeding 30% per day.

“The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease,” Mayo Clinic said in a statement.

Mayo’s intensive care units are also full in the region. About 40% of the medical surgical beds in the region — which are also full — are occupied by patients with COVID-19. Inpatients with COVID-19 often have hospital stays two to three times longer than non-COVID-19 patients, Mayo Clinic said.

About 300 Mayo Clinic staff members in the region are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

“While we are temporarily deferring elective procedures in order to free up beds for COVID-19 patients, the public needs to understand we continue to care for other patient populations in addition to COVID patients – we remain open for trauma, emergency care, and urgent care needs while also caring for COVID patients. We need your help and we need it now,” Mayo Clinic said.

Mayo Clinic’s statement is attributed to:

– Richard Helmers, M.D., Regional Vice President, Mayo Clinic Health System Northwest Wisconsin

– Jason Craig, Regional Chair of Administration, Mayo Clinic Health System Northwest Wisconsin

– Pam White, Chief Nursing Officer, Mayo Clinic Health System Northwest Wisconsin

