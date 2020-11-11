Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s official Veterans Day program will be held virtually Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recorded program will be streaming at 8 a.m. at minnesotaveteran.org.
Also Wednesday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to visit the Minnesota World War II Memorial in St. Paul, where he’s expected to announce a new milestone in ending veteran homelessness in Minnesota.
RELATED: Historic Year For Minnesota National Guard Activations
You must log in to post a comment.