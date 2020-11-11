Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman backed over her husband with a truck Wednesday morning while he was snow blowing their driveway in St. Augusta.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to their home just before 10 a.m., and arrived to find several people helping the injured 62-year-old man.
His 61-year-old wife told investigators she was backing down the driveway when her foot slipped and accidentally pushed the accelerator.
The victim is being treated for “significant injuries” at CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
