MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a phrase you hear all the time when it comes to a blockbuster movie or the big twist in the latest binge-watchable show — “Spoiler alert!”
New research from the University of Houston and Western University say spoilers can actually lead to higher box office revenue.
“We postulate that uncertainty reduction is the driving mechanism behind this positive spoiling effect. If potential moviegoers are unsure about the quality of a movie, they are likely to benefit from the plot-related content of spoiler reviews when making their purchase decisions,” researcher Jun Hyun Ryoo said.
