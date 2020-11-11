Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Wednesday morning near Long Prairie.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 71 north of Highway 27 West in Todd County.
A Ford was traveling north on Highway 71 while a Dodge Ram was traveling southbound. The Ford lost control and the cars crashed in the southbound lane. They both came to a stop in the west ditch.
Officials said the road conditions were snowy and icy.
The investigation is underway, and more details will be available soon.
