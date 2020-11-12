MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi truck and a Becker County squad vehicle.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Becker County Road 21, north of Detroit Lakes.
There, a semi truck was traveling northbound on the road about to take a left turn onto North Tower Road. Meanwhile, a Ford Explorer squad vehicle had its lights and sirens activated and was attempting to pass the semi on the left when they vehicles collided.
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The squad vehicle was being driven by a 46-year-old Frazee, Minnesota man and the semi truck by a 57-year-old Grandin, North Dakota man. There were no other individuals involved.
The state patrol says road conditions were dry and alcohol was not involved.
