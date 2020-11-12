Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot in the head Monday night outside an extended stay hotel in Eagan.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 29-year-old Maurice Anderson, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.
According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road, outside a Sonesta Suites hotel building. Officers found Anderson with an apparent gunshot wound in his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That same night, police arrested a man and a woman in a vehicle trying to leave the area.
The shooting remains under investigation.
