MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Sen. David Senjem has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Senate Republican Caucus.

Senjem, 77, represents the 25th District in southeastern Minnesota, encompassing parts of Dodge and Olmsted counties.

The senator says he did attend Senate Republican leadership elections last week, but wore a mask and social distanced.

He has been in the Senate since 2002, where he has served stints as both majority and minority leaders.

