MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s ninth free COVID-19 saliva testing site opened Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to airport officials, the testing site is located near the former Terminal 1 rental car counters, adjacent to Level 2 of the Blue ramp. The site will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The tests are free for Minnesotans. No insurance or symptoms are required. Walk-ins are accepted, although reservations are encouraged. The fee for non-Minnesotans is $94. Parking is available on the fourth level of the Blue Ramp. The site is accessible via buses and light rail service.
Like at the seven other saliva testing sites across Minnesota, the test is self-administered, non-invasive and takes just minutes to complete. The test is then processed at a lab in the Twin Cities. Results are returned in 24 to 48 hours.
RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions, Earlier Restaurant And Bar Closing Times
Over the last several weeks, Minnesota has significantly boosted testing capacity in an effort to track the spread of the virus. Next week, 11 more free testing sites will open in Minnesota National Guard armories across the state.
Minnesota is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with record-breaking counts reported several times over the last week. Speaking with MPR News on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said that Minnesota’s positivity rate is around 20%, meaning that one in every five person tested is positive for the disease.
Since the start of the month, almost 300 Minnesotans with the virus have died. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at record highs.
Health officials are encouraging Minnesotans to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and get tested if exposed or feeling sick.
You must log in to post a comment.