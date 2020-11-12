MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multiple-vehicle pileup has shut Interstate 94 down to traffic in both directions near Monticello after a band of snow moved into the area Thursday morning. This comes as a snow squall warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Traffic cameras in the area show multiple vehicles involved in the crash. There is also a semi truck that has caught on fire, and is sending up large plumes of smoke nearby.

VIDEO: Nicole Brattlund of Brainerd sent in this dramatic video of the major pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello. Multiple vehicles can be seen on fire. Read the latest: https://t.co/fZpTV40RlX pic.twitter.com/tJ9T3SzVHX — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 12, 2020

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that there are injuries involved in the crash, which happened near Flenning Avenue Northeast. Westbound traffic on I-94 is closed in both directions at Highway 25.

I94 WB at exit 201 (Albertville) is closed due to several crashes on I94 near Monticello, a semi is reported on fire – drv is ok. Use alternate routes and drive w/caution on snow covered roads & buckle up. https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/nFdhh9R2tP — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

The State Patrol says they are responding to “multiple crashes” in the area, and warned motorists would encounter delays and rerouting.

I94 near Monticello (Wright County) the Minnesota State Patrol is responding to & investigating multiple crashes in the area. Motorists will encounter delays & possible rerouting. Road conditions are covered ice/snow. Please drive with care and buckle up https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/VV96axGEOM — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

Roads in the area are covered in ice and snow, the patrol reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.

