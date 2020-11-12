Weather Latest:Follow updates on the quick-hitting, narrow band of snow Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multiple-vehicle pileup has shut Interstate 94 down to traffic in both directions near Monticello after a band of snow moved into the area Thursday morning. This comes as a snow squall warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Traffic cameras in the area show multiple vehicles involved in the crash. There is also a semi truck that has caught on fire, and is sending up large plumes of smoke nearby.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that there are injuries involved in the crash, which happened near Flenning Avenue Northeast. Westbound traffic on I-94 is closed in both directions at Highway 25.

The State Patrol says they are responding to “multiple crashes” in the area, and warned motorists would encounter delays and rerouting.

Roads in the area are covered in ice and snow, the patrol reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.

