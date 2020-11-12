MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud continue to live in a modified lockdown, as more than half of them currently have COVID-19.
Minnesota Department of Corrections communications director Sarah Fitzgerald said 335 of the prison’s 623 inmates have the disease as of Thursday, as do 59 staff members, who are quarantining at home.
A total of 504 St. Cloud inmates have tested positive since the pandemic reached Minnesota.
The prison, which serves as the MCF system’s intake center, has been on lockdown since Oct. 30, with inmates infected in every unit. Fitzgerald says the DOC is trying to slow the amount of intakes into the facility.
Click here to see the DOC’s response plan to MCF-St. Cloud’s case surge.
