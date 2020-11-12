Weather Latest:Follow updates on the quick-hitting, narrow band of snow Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — TCF Bank Stadium in Dinkytown has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

The University of Minnesota reports that the campus police department is investigating the threat, and that the building was being cleared. The threat came in around 1:15 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the building had been given the all-clear, and the building was back to business as usual.

There were only a few people inside the stadium preparing for Saturday’s game.

