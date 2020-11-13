MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Police say that they’ve taken two people into custody in connection with a shooting that happened on Halloween.
The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. that night on the 400 block of 17th Avenue North.
Police say that a 19-year-old man from St. Cloud had a non-life threatening wound to his leg.
Investigators believe there was an argument before the shooting, along with a property damage incident. Two other 19-year-old men are believed to have shown up at the victim’s residence and assaulted him. During the assault, the victim was shot in the leg and the other two fled.
Police in Duluth located the two of them Friday and took them into custody. They are being held on potential charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
You must log in to post a comment.