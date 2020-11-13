MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire officials say Northfield’s historic Archer House River Inn is a total loss after a fire spread throughout the building Thursday afternoon, with crews battling the flames into the early morning hours of Friday.
Northfield police say the fire was first reported in the kitchen of the Smoqehouse restaurant, located in the same building, at about 3:35 p.m. It then spread rapidly throughout the 143-year-old hotel.
Everyone managed to get out safely, but the hotel was heavily damaged. Northfield Fire Chief Gary Franek says the main building is a total loss and the damage elsewhere is extensive.
He says several remodels to the hotel over the years helped the fire spread, because it kept getting behind walls and into new areas.
The fire was mostly contained as of 2:30 a.m. Friday, with crews working to put out hot spots on the third floor.
The hotel first opened in 1877.
–
You must log in to post a comment.