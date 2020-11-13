Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis City Council has narrowly voted to contract with outside agencies to help the Minneapolis Police Department.
The agreement, which will bring in officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit, will cost the city roughly $500,000 for a contract that runs from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.
The vote by the city council passed, 7-6. Councilmembers Goodman, Cano, Jenkins ,Reich, Osman, Palmisano, and Johnson voted in favor of the proposal, while Fletcher, Ellison, Bender, Cunningham, Gordon, and Schoeder voted against.
