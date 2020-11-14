MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has been a record-breaking week for COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, and Saturday was no different as the state reported 8,703 new cases, shattering the single-day record. An additional 35 people also died.

The previous single-day case record had been set on Thursday, with 7,228 cases.

In response to the growing number of cases, Minnesota Department of Health officials have increased the number of testing sites in the state, and announced a new program which will text those who have tested positive to let them know a contact tracer will soon be calling. The state processed 52,311 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours – another daily record. Of those, 1,020 were antigen tests.

MORE: MDH Begins Texting Program To Reach Positive COVID Cases

The hospital capacity dashboard shows 1,424 Minnesotans in the hospital with the disease as of Nov. 12.

The state’s new numbers bring the total positive case count to 216,028. Since the pandemic hit in March, 2,874 people have died from the virus, heavily impacting the elderly population living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

A major source of the spread can be traced back to those in the 18 to 35-year-old range who have been going out to restaurants and bars. Gov. Tim Walz encouraged all in that category to get tested for the virus, especially if they are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Tuesday, Walz announced that all bars and restaurants will have to close to dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

RELATED: Targeted Restrictions Begin For Bars/Restaurants, Social Gatherings

In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican who has resisted implementing state-wide restrictions, made the call on Friday to create a mandatory mask mandate and capacity limits in public spaces. The state ranks highest in new COVID cases per capita, according to John Hopkins University.