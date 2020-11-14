MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Shots were fired between officers and a man fleeing police in St. Francis on Saturday morning.
According to Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a St. Francis police officer stopped a car due to a traffic violation around 9:47 a.m at Ambassador Boulevard NW and Quicksilver Street NW.
The car fled from the officer and while driving away, the man shot multiple times at the officer.
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and more officers from St. Francis police joined in on the chase, and eventually, the car crashed near 245th Avenue and 101st Street NW in Lavonia.
The man fired again at the officers, and a deputy from Anoka County Sheriff’s Office shot back.
The man then got out of the car and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries; no officers were injured.
Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident.
