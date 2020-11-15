Menu
Latest
GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka Tests Positive For COVID
The Republican senate majority leader in Minnesota announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Increase In North Dakota
Hospitalization rates due to complications from COVID-19 continue to rise in North Dakota, with 17 patients admitted to medical facilities in the last day, state health officials reported Sunday.
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Wind Advisory Sunday For Southern, Central Minnesota
Expect a blustery Sunday as much of southern and central Minnesota is under a wind advisory.
Minnesota Weather: Quick-Hitting, Narrow Band Of Snow Visits State
A quick-hitting and narrow band of snow moved across Minnesota, dropping up to 3 inches in some areas.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow To Fall Across State In Quick Thursday Storm
More snow is coming to Minnesota, but so is some more warmth.
NWS Launches New Winter Weather Warning For Snow Squalls
Your cell phone may alert you to a new type of weather warning this winter.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy, Wet Snow Falls Across Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
Winter made quite a comeback Tuesday, dropping heavy, wet snow across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
Featured Sports
Dustin Johnson Wins 2020 Masters At 20 Under, Setting All-Time Scoring Record At Augusta National
Vikings-Bears Game Stirs College Memories For Kirk Cousins, Nick Foles
Kirk Cousins remembers signing to play for Michigan State, then finding out a few weeks later some prospect from football-obsessed Texas was joining the Spartans as part of Mark Dantonio's first recruiting class.
Vikings Cut Pat Elflein; Former Starter Had Slow Injury Recovery
After a solid rookie year, Elflein needed offseason surgeries on his shoulder and ankle and wasn't the same in 2018 while starting 13 games.
Iowa Hawkeyes Decimate Minnesota Golden Gophers, 35-7
Iowa's defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory on Friday night that gave the Hawkeyes possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
How Can Minnesota Pull Off Mass-Testing By Thanksgiving? Good Question
MDH is also recommending all Minnesotans between the ages of 18 to 35 get tested, especially if they are visiting friends and family over Thanksgiving. Even those people haven’t had a known close contact or aren’t showing symptoms, MDH is recommending a test.
Data Shows Pfizer's COVID Vaccine To Be 90% Effective - But What Does That Mean?
Data suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in preventing the novel coronavirus -- but what exactly does that mean?
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
11 New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open Across Minnesota
November 15, 2020 at 7:26 pm
