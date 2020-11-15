Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a shooting in St. Cloud on Friday left a 5-year-old child dead.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue North and appears to be accidental.
Still, a 35-year-old Chicago man was arrested and jailed for being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a stolen firearm, and a negligent storage of a firearm.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped process the scene, police say. The shooting remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.