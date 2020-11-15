MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect a blustery Sunday as much of southern and central Minnesota is under a wind advisory.
The National Weather Service says gusts from 25 to 45 mph could be seen across the entire southern half of Minnesota. The advisory is slated to last until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The gusts may be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects or break limbs off trees, causing power outages, weather officials say. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, especially if operating a large vehicle.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs only reaching into the mid-30s in the afternoon. Factoring in the strong winds, it’ll feel even chilier.
As for Monday, expect morning snow flurries and temperatures rising into the 40s.
