MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials are reporting the third straight day of daily COVID-19 cases over 7,000. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll is nearing 3,000.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released its latest COVID-19 statistics, reporting 7,444 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 231,018 since the pandemic began. Nearly 180,000 people who have contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
MDH also reported 12 more deaths, with four of the deceased being in long-term care facilities. The state’s death toll is now at 2,917, with just over 2,000 of the deaths being among those in LTC or assisted living facilities, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Testing capacity continues to expand statewide, with the MDH reporting another day of more than 50,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours. About 2.17 million people have been tested in the state overall.
In hospitals, there are 1,131 patients with COVID-19 needing hospitalization and an additional 293 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care units, as of Nov. 12. Since the pandemic began, 13,251 people have needed hospitalization for COVID-19, with 3,203 of those patients needing intensive care units.
MDH’s update comes following a record-breaking weekend for daily COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the health department reported over 8,700 new cases, which is the highest daily cases count the state has seen so far. Another 7,000-plus cases were reported Sunday.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota has seen its daily new cases per 100,000 residents, a seven-day average, increase dramatically since mid-October. It’s at 77 cases per 100,000 as of Nov. 4, up from 27 per 100,000 reported on Oct. 19.
