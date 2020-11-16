Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild will be wearing gold, green and white next year in honor of their pro hockey predecessors.
The Minnesota Wild revealed Monday a new “Retro Reverse” throwback jersey design honoring the Minnesota North Stars, who represented the State of Hockey from the late ’60s to the early ’90s.
The new jersey design is fully in North Start colors, complete with a green, gold and white Wild logo on the chest. To see the design, watch the video below.
Crafted for the State of Hockey.
Introducing the #mnwild adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.
Hitting the ice in 2021. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2hasPuw7h
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 16, 2020
