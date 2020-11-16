MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One day after Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he tested positive for the coronavirus, a fourth Republican lawmaker released his positive results.
The Senate Republican Caucus says Sen. Jerry Relph tested positive on Friday, three days after going into self-quarantine after he discovered he was exposed at the Capitol. Relph, who was not present for last week’s special session, went to an emergency room on Friday and Sunday for his symptoms.
Minnesota Democrats are now calling for Gazelka to resign from his leadership post, saying Senate Republicans didn’t notify Democratic colleagues and non-partisan Capitol staffers about gatherings that led to positive COVID-19 cases. Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent says there is still uncertainty about who was exposed during last week’s special session.
Gazelka says he has been in quarantine since getting symptoms last Monday. He says he expects, “like 99% of the people,” to make a full recovery.
