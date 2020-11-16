MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a body of a young man was located outside in a vacant lot Saturday.
According to police, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a vacant lot on the 1000 block of 55th Ave. SE, where a passerby located a deceased body.
Police say the deceased is a man in his 20s and, as of Monday morning, has not been identified. The death is considered suspicious at this time, according to police.
The man’s identity is being investigated, as well as his manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.
