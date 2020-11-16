Comments
MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving slammed into a hotel in Mankato on Monday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi veered off Highway 14 and crashed into the River Hills Hotel just before 5 p.m.
Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators haven’t said whether anyone else was hurt.
The state patrol says the victim’s name will likely be released Tuesday.
