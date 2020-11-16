CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Mankato News, Waseca News

MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving slammed into a hotel in Mankato on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi veered off Highway 14 and crashed into the River Hills Hotel just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators haven’t said whether anyone else was hurt.

The state patrol says the victim’s name will likely be released Tuesday.

