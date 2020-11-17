MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man faces several criminal charges after allegedly firing a 9mm handgun at law enforcement in Minnesota last week.

The Sherburne County Attorney’s office says Bradley Michael Olsen, 30, was charged Tuesday with a count of committing a drive-by shooting, a count of first-degree assault, a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a count of fleeing a peace officer.

The criminal complaint states a St. Francis police officer spotted Olsen, from Dresser, driving erratically in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck last Friday morning and attempted to pull him over. Olsen fled, and the officer gave chase.

While still in St. Francis city limits, the officer said he saw Olsen roll down his window, hold out his arm with something in his hand. Next, the officer heard a “pop” sound and saw smoke, assuming he had just been fired upon. The chase then moved from Anoka County to Sherburne County, where Olsen is said to have opened his rear cab window and fired another round at the officer near Morris Lake.

Other deputies and officers soon joined in the pursuit, before a woman who was Olsen’s passenger called 911 to report he was armed and was threatening to shoot her. Olsen is said to have fired a third round at law enforcement in Livonia Township, again through the rear cab window. He then lost control of the truck and crashed at the intersection of 245th Avenue Northwest and 101st Street Northwest.

Officers and deputies got out of their squad cars and took cover before hearing Olsen fire several more rounds. Olsen then got out of the truck and was fired at by an Anoka County Sheriff’s deputy. He jumped back into the vehicle, where he remained until he eventually surrendered.

Olsen was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where he was treated for minor injuries connected to the crash.

He told investigators he fled because he had several outstanding warrants and didn’t want to go back to jail. He said he fired at law enforcement to “scare them into backing off,” adding he could have shot them if he really wanted to. He later recanted, saying he had a gun in his hand and had opened his vehicle windows, but never pulled the trigger. His passenger disputes that account.

Investigators found several empty shell casings in the truck, as well as a handgun with a round in the chamber and another in the clip. A substance suspected to be methamphetamine was also inside.

Olsen has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for violent crimes and drugs. He was granted a public defender during his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. He is being held in the Sherburne County Jail.

Jeffrey Barrett, the Anoka County Sheriff’s deputy who fired his service weapon at Olsen, is a five-year veteran of the department. He is on standard administrative leave.